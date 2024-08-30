Feeling Stuck – What’s Next?

Hey everyone, new here, I’m a Solutions Architect who’s been on the road 60-70% of the time for the past 10 years. I’m currently maxed out at a $198k salary ( feel highly underpaid for the amount of traveling I do ), but I’m feeling like I’ve hit a roadblock in terms of growth. It’s been the same thing year after year, and there’s literally no upward mobility unless you switch to a sales role, which isn’t where I want to be. I mostly work with M&E clients, but I’m just not seeing a path forward here. What would you do next if you were in my shoes? Any advice would be appreciated!