WhatsnextFYI in
Feeling Stuck – What’s Next?
Hey everyone, new here, I’m a Solutions Architect who’s been on the road 60-70% of the time for the past 10 years. I’m currently maxed out at a $198k salary ( feel highly underpaid for the amount of traveling I do ), but I’m feeling like I’ve hit a roadblock in terms of growth. It’s been the same thing year after year, and there’s literally no upward mobility unless you switch to a sales role, which isn’t where I want to be. I mostly work with M&E clients, but I’m just not seeing a path forward here. What would you do next if you were in my shoes? Any advice would be appreciated!
You're asking for the next step. To me, it honestly seems pretty obvious. You don't really like your current job and there's no real options of upward mobility there. Just look for similar (or interesting) roles in other companies. The market right now is pretty bad but you seem to have lots of experience so that makes it much easier.
WhatsnextFYISolution Architect
Thank You! Appreciate the feedback!
