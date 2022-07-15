BrooklynBroke in  
Business Analyst  

New Google Office - Fancy Smancy

OooOoooo Google has a new office. No one cares though or gives a crap. Sell your new real-estate and use the money to give existing employees a raise or increase salaries for new hires and stop downleveling. Remote work is here to stay.


https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/07/14/google-bay-view/
Google’s campus is trying the hardest, but can perks compete with WFH?

Google’s campus is trying the hardest, but can perks compete with WFH?

Google’s latest Bay View campus is a massive steel circus tent-like structure; it’s young, fun and whimsical but debuts at a time many workers don’t want to go to back.

washingtonpost.com
4
3055
Sort by:
partycitySoftware Engineer  
It is pretty nice tho, I wouldn’t mind a few Google buddies that could take me inside
3

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,357