BrooklynBroke in
New Google Office - Fancy Smancy
OooOoooo Google has a new office. No one cares though or gives a crap. Sell your new real-estate and use the money to give existing employees a raise or increase salaries for new hires and stop downleveling. Remote work is here to stay.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/07/14/google-bay-view/
4
3055
Sort by:
partycitySoftware Engineer
It is pretty nice tho, I wouldn’t mind a few Google buddies that could take me inside
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,357