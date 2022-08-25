Nintendo in
Thoughts on the Oven startups tweet about work life balance?
This tweet went viral today because of how poorly it reflected on the company: https://twitter.com/oven_sh/status/1562248121656102914
Clearly backfired, but what are your thoughts
19g615l02tcym4Solution Architect at Red Hat
Thanks for the post, enjoyed the read of the comments. I think it wouldn’t have landed as poorly if the compensation was clearly articulated and it was well above industry average and/or great equity. There was no indication of total comp other than it was “competitive “, which could mean anything.
r8JDldjqrrSoftware Engineer
Agreed.
