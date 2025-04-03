JackOLantern in
Looking for advice after a layoff
I'm a junior software engineer who got laid off in around December and have been getting interviews or online assessments a little bit at least every 2 weeks. I've failed a few interviews, iterated on them and improved myself but it's taking longer than I thought however I do get some sort of a OA link or a interview every week which keeps me going.
I worked on Generative AI and was one of the first engineers to get hired in my company in the generative AI team from where I got laid off exactly 1.5 years later due to a re-organisation.
I am looking for advice since every second company I applied to looks like they've perfomed layoffs and I worry if I'll be a target again in the future causing me further stress and I'm looking for advice to deal with this. Thanks a lot!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Almost every company did layoffs, so you'd be hard-pressed to find one that hasn't. I would suggest trying not to overthink future layoffs and just do what you can to target interesting companies to get into and grow with. That way, you can keep elevating your skills to be more competitive in the future.
