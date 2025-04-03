Looking for advice after a layoff

I'm a junior software engineer who got laid off in around December and have been getting interviews or online assessments a little bit at least every 2 weeks. I've failed a few interviews, iterated on them and improved myself but it's taking longer than I thought however I do get some sort of a OA link or a interview every week which keeps me going.





I worked on Generative AI and was one of the first engineers to get hired in my company in the generative AI team from where I got laid off exactly 1.5 years later due to a re-organisation.





I am looking for advice since every second company I applied to looks like they've perfomed layoffs and I worry if I'll be a target again in the future causing me further stress and I'm looking for advice to deal with this. Thanks a lot!