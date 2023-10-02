Career Path Advice

Hey everyone, I'm a senior in college and I am looking for a data engineering job at the moment. I want to go into data science and I think that data engineering would be a good place to start. That way I can get my masters degree paid for my by employer, still learn relevant skills, and work with data scientists.

I have had 3 internships all at medium to large insurance companies in the Northeast, where I have had experience in SWE, Data Analytics, and Data Engineering. I have taken an AI class, and am taking ML and Big Data classes currently. Is this a good plan? If it is, what should my next steps be as far as my first job, what kind of prep and other skills do I need for a DE interview?