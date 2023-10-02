Career Path Advice

Lordbingus in
Hey everyone, I'm a senior in college and I am looking for a data engineering job at the moment. I want to go into data science and I think that data engineering would be a good place to start. That way I can get my masters degree paid for my by employer, still learn relevant skills, and work with data scientists.
I have had 3 internships all at medium to large insurance companies in the Northeast, where I have had experience in SWE, Data Analytics, and Data Engineering. I have taken an AI class, and am taking ML and Big Data classes currently. Is this a good plan? If it is, what should my next steps be as far as my first job, what kind of prep and other skills do I need for a DE interview?
Agree with this, especially point #2. The classes are great to get a start on it but companies want to see actual application of your knowledge, so if you have projects you can work on from those classes, then they'll be great. But otherwise, internships will have a much bigger impact.
2. Taking courses compared to internships, the latter triumphs. Tbh courses are not important at all. I recommend taking project driven courses.
3. To get into a DE position, get into DE intern/coop. Position over company prestige.
4. To prep, for entry level just do basic leetcode, know basic system design, basic data pipeline and etl.