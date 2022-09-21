Geminus in
Best way to find local companies for an internship as a sophomore?
Im in community college and live in central virginia. Eveeytime i go on linkedin or indeed theres only like 4 postings for software engineer interns within a 50 mile radius. I know its much much harder to get an internship not only as a sophomore but also a community college student, so how do I go about finding a local company to intern at this summer?
You'll probably have to work a little more to engage with your team, but you'll have a much wider pool for applying (and a shot at better pay and prestige).