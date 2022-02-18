Status of College Doesn't Matter

For any college students out there who feel like their university's status will disadvantage them, don't worry.

College/University only really matters and helps in landing that first job.





While some universities will have better career fairs than others, you'll generally find a fair amount of good companies recruiting at any career fair. So if you're unable to land your dream company for your first CS job, then settle for 2nd or 3rd best that you can find.





After that, work for about ~1-2 years to gain experience in the industry and also during the time, keep applying to your favorite positions, do multiple side project, and PRACTICE the LEETCODE.





The coding/technical interviews will beat you down time and time again, but never give up. There is almost always someone less skilled than you receiving an amazing position from an amazing company so why can't you? simple answer is YOU CAN DO IT!





The biggest and best actions to take is to never give up no matter how discouraged you become and to be consistent in practice. You can fail 1000 times but you only need 1 success :)



