how to maintain a good relationship with manager?

How do you guys maintain your relationship with your manager? I'm pretty new to the whole "corporate America" idea and no one in my family ever had a white-collar job. I just had my first "annual review" and I was kinda lost.





What kind of relationship should I be maintaining with my manager? Should I have small talk with him from time to time? We work in different states, so it's not even like I can pop into his office and ask about his family or something. Right now, we have catchups from time to time, but I really don't know what's appropriate to mention or not. My manager said it's all up to me but that's a wide range of topics and I don't want to seem unprofessional.