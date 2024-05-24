Justlooking1 in  
Hardware Engineer at Apple 

Meta Server HWE Advice

Any mechanical engineers here with server design experience? Specifically at Meta:
- Is the job fulfilling/interesting? 
- How's work-life balance?
I was recently approached by a recruiter and was wondering if anyone had experience with this kind of position. 

Salary may be a bit higher than what I currently make at Apple (no offer yet) but I'm not sure if it would be enough to change jobs.

How valuable is having 2x FAANG positions in your resume?
