Meta Server HWE Advice
Any mechanical engineers here with server design experience? Specifically at Meta:
- Is the job fulfilling/interesting?
- How's work-life balance?
I was recently approached by a recruiter and was wondering if anyone had experience with this kind of position.
Salary may be a bit higher than what I currently make at Apple (no offer yet) but I'm not sure if it would be enough to change jobs.
How valuable is having 2x FAANG positions in your resume?
