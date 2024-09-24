Salary negotation after I initially asked for too little

I just had my first interview with a company's head of recruiting. When asked for the salary expectations, I gave them a range that seemed reasonable to me. They immediately said that this should be doable for them, so I wonder if that's a clear sign that my range was lower than what I should probably ask for / what they were thinking.





I don't know yet if I'll make it to the next interviews and get the job. If I do, when would be a good moment to re-initiate the salary discussion? After I receive a first offer? And how do I best approach the negotiation in this case?