Salary negotation after I initially asked for too little
I just had my first interview with a company's head of recruiting. When asked for the salary expectations, I gave them a range that seemed reasonable to me. They immediately said that this should be doable for them, so I wonder if that's a clear sign that my range was lower than what I should probably ask for / what they were thinking.
I don't know yet if I'll make it to the next interviews and get the job. If I do, when would be a good moment to re-initiate the salary discussion? After I receive a first offer? And how do I best approach the negotiation in this case?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Don't talk salary again until you get an offer. That's the moment where you have maximum leverage: they're all internally aligned on hiring you over anybody else, they just need you to say yes. You'll need to clean up the mess you made with your original answer - "I know I previously said $X was fine, but after doing some more market research, I see that $Y would be a more appropriate salary because <list of reasons from your market research>." In the future, if you want to maximize your freedom to negotiate, don't spit out a number or a range! But recruiters do need to know that your salary expectations are aligned with their budget, or the whole interview process could be a waste of everyone's time.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Yeah definitely wait until the offer stage to bring it up again, there's always time to tell them your situation has changed and the previous number isn't applicable anymore. Just be careful how you do it because you don't want to price yourself out of the offer and have your recruiter pull it.
