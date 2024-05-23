P3nuji2 in  
Product Manager  

Tell me about a time you disagreed with your manager, what was it about, how did it turn out?

I think this happens a lot depending on your role (I'm a PM), and I'm wondering how you guys handle "tough" conversations and people with strong opinions/views on accomplishing tasks.

helluvaguyProduct Manager  
Typical behavioral question that surprisingly takes people by surprise. Go ahead and search for "The Behavioral Interview Deck" on Amazon - I had tremendous success prepping with it for behaviorals and keep it handy any time I think of switching jobs. Or go straight to the 9to5cards site, they might run promos from time to time. Cheers!

