Software Security Researcher
Nvidia
Compiler verification engineer
Santa Clara
Total per year
$400K
Level
IC4
Base
$170K
Total stock grant
$200K
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
Micro Focus
Software Security Engineer
Remote
Total per year
$182K
Level
L1
Base
$152K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
telescopeSoftware Engineer
Congrats! Do you have to move for Nvidia? It seems pretty clear to me that the Nvidia offer is much stronger.
1
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
I agree that the Nvidia offer is the better of the two for sure. That stock grant will pay off even if you were to move. Is it per year for 4 years?
