breezy in  
Software Engineer at Google 

Ways to skip the technical part of the interview if you have offers?

For context, this startup got completely ravaged on /r/recruitinghell: https://www.reddit.com/r/SubredditDrama/comments/q80h7h/tech_bro_invents_a_skip_the_interview_tool_where/


Tldr: The idea was you raise money from people who can vouch for you to financially back you into a job role instead of interviewing. Kind of a dumb idea, but I do like the concept of not having to interview. For example, if I have an offer from Stripe or Robinhood, I should be able to shop around for offers instead of having to go through the process at each one independently. Not saying I don't do anything–I'd still talk to them and engage with their team, but I don't think a technical interview is really proving anything at this point.


Thoughts?

r/SubredditDrama - Tech bro invents a "skip the interview" tool where you can crowdfund your way into getting a job. r/recruitinghell is having none of it.

r/SubredditDrama - Tech bro invents a "skip the interview" tool where you can crowdfund your way into getting a job. r/recruitinghell is having none of it.

10.5k votes, 1.0k comments. is a subreddit dedicated to the saddest and most frustrating aspects of job search (i.e. all of it). A lot of content …

reddit.com
1
2751
Sort by:
AlwaysRockSoftware Engineer  
Yeah the financial backing part is odd but it would be nice to be able to generate offers from any fang if you have an offer from another fang. They do tend to move a little faster if you do but you still have to pass the interview.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,357