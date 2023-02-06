Coasters in
Does Google call to reject?
I interviewed with Google for an engineering manager position. I was told early on there's no onsite interview. I had the phone screen in December. In January, a code review interview followed by leadership/behavioral interview.
Do they call regardless of the outcome or only if the candidate has been accepted? What's your experience been?
3
1317
Sort by:
DaftmindSoftware Engineering Manager
In my experience, they'll likely send an email rejection instead of a call, but regardless, you should get feedback if you have been in the process with them this in depth. It's not uncommon to not get any feedback if you're just applying, but if you've moved onto the phone screen and code review, then you should definitely hear back no matter what.
1
About
Public
Software Engineering Manager
Members
10,527