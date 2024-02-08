MugiwaraLuffy in  
Software Engineer  

Google Staff Engineer vs Engineering Manager

People worked or working at Google, Can anyone please help me understand the difference between a Google Staff Engineer vs Engineering Manager roles differences. They're on the same level and in some places I see that staff engineers also manage teams. So I'm confused if there's a clear difference between the two in Google in terms of 1. Responsibility 2. Hands on coding/designing system 3. Managing people
3
3121
Sort by:
19g6ul2tb5ifkFrontend Software Engineer  
There is TLM
Which codes and manage team.
Staff lead projects but no managerial responsibilities
Manager is pure manager
No IC work
10

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,530