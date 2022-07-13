983njflnNud in
Twitter suing Elon for his bafoonery
Did anyone actually think he was going to buy the platform?
I know a BUNCH of people who have just left Twitter for being overworked and left hanging when they ask questions about whats going on. Its a huge distraction and people are fed up
projectoimpossibleProject Manager
I don't understand why he has such huge following when he has not invented the engineering marvels he gets credit for. He is confident, yes, but that alone cannot be the reason why he is so loved by tech people.
