FAANG to consulting

Is consulting actually good money? I'm at an approximate 180k annual TC of base + bonus but work can get boring. I feel like I'm just not too excited about the team and the company anymore.
I heard that consultants usually get to travel so I wanted to get into tech consulting. Ready to earn points for my credit cards and travel for work. Has anyone tried consulting after being a regular engineer? How was your experience?
coffeepls
I got a consulting offer in college but didn't take it because the pay was kinda low, my dad used to work at Deloitte so I saw his experience before my eyes as a kid. You'll get to travel but after a while, it gets boring and tiring. You'll miss home-cooked meals and the points are nice but plane and hotel fatigue are real as well. A great thing to do if you're young but not ideal for someone with a spouse and kids.
dawg
thank you for your honest input. I think I might still go for it and then just go back to regular dev if I don't like it. I'm not too big on cooking my own meals lol
