Slack FE code review exercise details
Hi all,
I have my technical assessment with Slack coming up for a frontend role, which I've been told is a code review of a React PR. I'm curious if anybody has done this or works there and can give some insight on what sort of things they're looking to see in the review? I am pretty confident that I give good, empathetic feedback in my code reviews in my current role, but if there are any things I should focus on in order to impress those who will be reviewing my review, I'd be interested in hearing it. Thanks!
1) identify the issues
2) communicate the reason it was an issue and how to address it
the most stressful part was not knowing what they were looking for. but i kept finding stuff so i kept commenting and then eventually just ran out of things and was tired of doing it so i just finished the review.
i treated it as if it were a pr from a junior teammate, i tried to keep language positive and helpful and i also linked to docs where useful.
they moved me to the next round so i guess i did a good job.