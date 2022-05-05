Slack FE code review exercise details

Hi all,





I have my technical assessment with Slack coming up for a frontend role, which I've been told is a code review of a React PR. I'm curious if anybody has done this or works there and can give some insight on what sort of things they're looking to see in the review? I am pretty confident that I give good, empathetic feedback in my code reviews in my current role, but if there are any things I should focus on in order to impress those who will be reviewing my review, I'd be interested in hearing it. Thanks!