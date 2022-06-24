Mxobw8d in
Netflix hiring other roles?
Even though they laid off 300 people, a memo said they still plan to expand another 1.5k roles so what areas are they hiring in? Saw this on Linkedin earlier today:
raisinbranSoftware Engineer
It’s not at odds to layoff and trim the fat and be hiring. These are likely specific roles that fill a purpose for the future of the company. I doubt they’ll really slow down on hiring technical / product focused folks in the long term. They need to them to succeed.
4
