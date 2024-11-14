Qualcomm vs Tesla New Grad Offer

Poll

I'm split on what I want to choose.

Qualcomm (San Diego) SWE:

111k base

20k/year

25k sign on bonus

10k relocation bonus

10k returning bonus





Tesla (Palo Alto) QA Engineer Role:

140k base

31,250/year

15k relocation





I'm not sure if the compensation difference and the job responsibilities is worth the prestige at Tesla. I think I would enjoy Tesla slightly less because it's seems like more manual testing but after completing my team's work I'm free to code/ work on whatever. I would want to pivot in 2 years regardless. Any insights/follow up questions would be appreciated