patelpar000 in
Poll
Qualcomm vs Tesla New Grad Offer
I'm split on what I want to choose.
Qualcomm (San Diego) SWE:
111k base
20k/year
25k sign on bonus
10k relocation bonus
10k returning bonus
Tesla (Palo Alto) QA Engineer Role:
140k base
31,250/year
15k relocation
I'm not sure if the compensation difference and the job responsibilities is worth the prestige at Tesla. I think I would enjoy Tesla slightly less because it's seems like more manual testing but after completing my team's work I'm free to code/ work on whatever. I would want to pivot in 2 years regardless. Any insights/follow up questions would be appreciated
Closed
447 participants
22
5345
Sort by:
AlphaCSoftware Engineering Manager
Qualcomm for much more peaceful of mind and work life balance..
12
patelpar000Computer Engineering
Yeah that’s true but I don’t think I value wlb right now because I’m young I don’t have a family or anything more to worry about
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,606