baker138 in
The Fearmongering YouTuber - Techlead?
Im several months into my self taught SWE journey!
As soon as the economy is healthy again I'm going to apply for my first SWE position! Im excited!
BUT
Im leaving a great sales trainer position for the switch!
Youtubers like "Techlead" make me feel fear about the longevity of the career path. That down the road SWE will be less in demand and thus paid worse than they are and that the "glory" days of SWE are behind us.
How much merit do those ideas have?
1
955
Sort by:
19m832l29xprtySoftware Engineer
Wouldn't pay people like him any mind, opportunities will continue to arise. That's what's cool about tech. It's also still very much the early innings for tech on the arc of human history.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,422