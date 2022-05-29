19g614l3k5xzhu in
How to apply for jobs effectively
Hi, I am looking for some tips to apply for jobs. Currently, I am doing an internship. I applied for 800+ jobs and I only had 8-10 interviews. I want to avoid this struggle for full-time. I did not go for referrals nor did I contact the recruiters. Could this be a reason for the low interview rate? Also, what should be the right time to apply for these jobs? Any tips would help a lot. I am targeting 2023 full-time roles.
1. Have a hiring manager or experienced individual in your field review your resume and give you feedback.
2. Always get a referral if you can, even if it takes slightly longer than submitting an application.
3. Apply to roles that are a fit. Definitely apply to some stretch roles, but if you’re applying to multiple positions, tune your resume accordingly. For example, if you’re applying to PM/TPM roles vs SWE roles, make separate versions of your resume that communicate your experience appropriately for the given role.