How to apply for jobs effectively

Hi, I am looking for some tips to apply for jobs. Currently, I am doing an internship. I applied for 800+ jobs and I only had 8-10 interviews. I want to avoid this struggle for full-time. I did not go for referrals nor did I contact the recruiters. Could this be a reason for the low interview rate? Also, what should be the right time to apply for these jobs? Any tips would help a lot. I am targeting 2023 full-time roles.