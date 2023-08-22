Urgent Requirement f/Client Analytics Manager

This is a REMOTE JOB...

The Manager will be responsible for working directly with Sales and other internal customers to provide analytic support for client-facing deliverables, pre-sales analysis and help to drive strategic decision-making.

YOUR TOP SKILLS SHOULD INCLUDE:

•Strong SQL, relational, databases and coding, simple & complex queries;

•Experience mining data, statistical analysis, and data transformation/manipulation. DML.

REQUIRED:

•Bachelors degree or higher in Healthcare Analytics, Finance, Economics, Math, Statistics, or related field.

•Extensive knowledge of healthcare, Medicare, Medicaid claims reimbursement.





To express interest, please forward your current resume and cover letter to:











