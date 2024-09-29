jo in  
Data  

Seeking an Analyst or Associate DE role in Texas or remote USA.

Current job took a bit of a toll on me since my team comprises of just me... & sometimes my manager who is reluctant to enlist outside help. Can't keep working all day every day on weekends like it's a startup when it's not. 

If you or anyone you know is hiring please reach out to me. I'm currently a Systems Analyst. Thanks! 

BS- health science
MBA- Mgt Info Systems 
Bootcamp- MERN (React, Node, JavaScript, Postgres)

2+yrs tech experience
11+yrs professional working experience

Skills- Python, SQL (Oracle, Postgres), Excel, Data Mgt+Integration, ETL, Salesforce, NetSuite, Tableau, PowerBI, scripting, Microsoft Fabric, Snowflake
0
3011

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,590