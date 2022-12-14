iambeast in
TC expectation from delta airlines for lead AWS developer with 9 years experience at Bangalore location
Hi guys,
I am going to get offer from delta airlines for their lead AWS developer. I have totalnof 9 years of experience. How much should I expect from them ? I have done some research and it says somewhere around 40-45 lakh INR.
What you think should be the fair TC for this role at delta airlines (Bangalore location )?
BringitonSoftware Engineer
I am expecting offer from DA for Senior Software Full Stack role at 6 YOE at 30-35 LPA
iambeastBackend Software Engineer
Okay bro. I will be getting the initial offer by tomorrow and hoping to negotiate so that I can take it between 45-50 LPA. I will update you more on this soon.
