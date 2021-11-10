Final year in college, just accepted Amazon Operations Finance Rotational Program. Any advice or questions?

Received an offer from Walmart and an offer from Amazon. I'm interested in Operations Finance so those two were my top choices. Walmart offered 60k with 5k stock, Amazon 70k salary, 20k signing bonus, 50k RSU and 7k per relocation (have to relocate 3 times for this role). Would really appreciate any advice or tips about working in the business roles at a tech company. Do you still feel "tech-y"?