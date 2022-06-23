hypocrisy of virtual interviews for in-person jobs

I just had a convo about an opening with a mid-sized tech company insisting all of its employees return to office. I would need to relocate to a less-than-desirable location for the role.





I asked them what the interview process was like, and the entire multi-stage hiring funnel is virtual!





This strikes me as so hypocritical. I have to relocate because it's tough to make connections virtually, but somehow, that doesn't prevent you from making a hiring decision??