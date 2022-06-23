19g6xkw1caynf in
hypocrisy of virtual interviews for in-person jobs
I just had a convo about an opening with a mid-sized tech company insisting all of its employees return to office. I would need to relocate to a less-than-desirable location for the role.
I asked them what the interview process was like, and the entire multi-stage hiring funnel is virtual!
This strikes me as so hypocritical. I have to relocate because it's tough to make connections virtually, but somehow, that doesn't prevent you from making a hiring decision??
6
824
Sort by:
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
Simple response: Thanks, but no thanks.
4
19g6xkw1caynfTechnical Program Manager
And yet... it's a tight job market out there.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,355