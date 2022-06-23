19g6xktq6ndwx in  
Software Engineer at Roblox 

Interviewing for Google L4

Hey all,

I was reached out to by a Google recruiter recently, and trying to decide when I should interview. My goal is to join as an L4 and currently prepping for interview. I have 1 YOE, so im wondering if I should wait a year to interview or interview now? And should I try to interview for L5? I know i don’t have the experience but I know Google also downlevels typically.


any other recruiting advice is also appreciated

BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst  
Tough call. It can't hurt to interview. If and when you get an offer, you can make a determination about what you want to do.
