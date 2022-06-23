Interviewing for Google L4

Hey all,

I was reached out to by a Google recruiter recently, and trying to decide when I should interview. My goal is to join as an L4 and currently prepping for interview. I have 1 YOE, so im wondering if I should wait a year to interview or interview now? And should I try to interview for L5? I know i don’t have the experience but I know Google also downlevels typically.





any other recruiting advice is also appreciated