Interviewing for Google L4
Hey all,
I was reached out to by a Google recruiter recently, and trying to decide when I should interview. My goal is to join as an L4 and currently prepping for interview. I have 1 YOE, so im wondering if I should wait a year to interview or interview now? And should I try to interview for L5? I know i don’t have the experience but I know Google also downlevels typically.
any other recruiting advice is also appreciated
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
Tough call. It can't hurt to interview. If and when you get an offer, you can make a determination about what you want to do.
3
