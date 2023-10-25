Qualcomm's New Chips Excel at AI Processing, Boasts 4.5x Faster Performance

AI-centric Optimizations

Qualcomm has geared these processors to ace GenAI models, outperforming the competition by 4.5 times on INT4 AI benchmark tests.

The chips can handle GenAI models with 13 billion parameters (X Elite) and 10 billion parameters (8 Gen 3), ensuring robust on-device processing capabilities.





On-device Security

Qualcomm's on-device AI processing protects users' queries and results, enhancing security and privacy.

On-device processing limits potential risks tied to biometric and personal data upload to cloud-based AI.





Implications and Prospective Applications

The ability to run AI directly on devices could transform a range of tasks, including meeting/document summarization, email drafting, code/music generation, and photo editing.

By integrating AI features directly on the device, users can enjoy better personalization, faster processing, and improved device interaction.

Qualcomm is planning iterations of these chips with greater parameters to support more sophisticated AI models, such as those for ADAS systems.

