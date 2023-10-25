bloxyen in  
Software Engineer  

Qualcomm's New Chips Excel at AI Processing, Boasts 4.5x Faster Performance

AI-centric Optimizations

  • Qualcomm has geared these processors to ace GenAI models, outperforming the competition by 4.5 times on INT4 AI benchmark tests.
  • The chips can handle GenAI models with 13 billion parameters (X Elite) and 10 billion parameters (8 Gen 3), ensuring robust on-device processing capabilities.


On-device Security

  • Qualcomm's on-device AI processing protects users' queries and results, enhancing security and privacy.
  • On-device processing limits potential risks tied to biometric and personal data upload to cloud-based AI.


Implications and Prospective Applications

  • The ability to run AI directly on devices could transform a range of tasks, including meeting/document summarization, email drafting, code/music generation, and photo editing.
  • By integrating AI features directly on the device, users can enjoy better personalization, faster processing, and improved device interaction.
  • Qualcomm is planning iterations of these chips with greater parameters to support more sophisticated AI models, such as those for ADAS systems.

(src-8gen3) (src-xelite)


P.S. If you like these insights, I write a free newsletter that brings you major news updates and research in AI. Professionals from Google, Meta, and OpenAI are already on board.

Qualcomm Launches Premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to Bring Generative AI to the Next Wave of Flagship Smartphones | Qualcomm

Qualcomm Launches Premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to Bring Generative AI to the Next Wave of Flagship Smartphones | Qualcomm

qualcomm.com
0
2692

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,516