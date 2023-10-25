bloxyen in
Qualcomm's New Chips Excel at AI Processing, Boasts 4.5x Faster Performance
AI-centric Optimizations
- Qualcomm has geared these processors to ace GenAI models, outperforming the competition by 4.5 times on INT4 AI benchmark tests.
- The chips can handle GenAI models with 13 billion parameters (X Elite) and 10 billion parameters (8 Gen 3), ensuring robust on-device processing capabilities.
On-device Security
- Qualcomm's on-device AI processing protects users' queries and results, enhancing security and privacy.
- On-device processing limits potential risks tied to biometric and personal data upload to cloud-based AI.
Implications and Prospective Applications
- The ability to run AI directly on devices could transform a range of tasks, including meeting/document summarization, email drafting, code/music generation, and photo editing.
- By integrating AI features directly on the device, users can enjoy better personalization, faster processing, and improved device interaction.
- Qualcomm is planning iterations of these chips with greater parameters to support more sophisticated AI models, such as those for ADAS systems.
P.S. If you like these insights, I write a free newsletter that brings you major news updates and research in AI. Professionals from Google, Meta, and OpenAI are already on board.
0
2692
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,516