Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?
Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.
Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences with companies that have unlimited PTO policies? Just curious to know.
sodiqSoftware Engineer
You had 20 weddings to attend? You the host or something ? Lol
It didn’t impact my performance review (I got promoted that year), but I also made sure to grind during workweeks and non-wedding weekends. Ultimately, unlimited PTO is only as good as your manager and company culture allow it to be—so while it can be great, it’s not truly “unlimited.”