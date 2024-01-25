BillBall in
Machine Learning in Europe
Where are all the Machine Learning Engineer positions in Europe? I'm pondering pivoting from SWE to MLE, but I'm worried by the fact that job offers are almost non existent compared to the US market. Am I missing something?
gpt666Data Scientist
Europe is as always 10-15 years behind the US in terms of technical progress. In public sector, people are still transitioning from fax machines to digital. What do you expect?
