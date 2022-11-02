Zachary R in
Security Engineer Interview @ Amazon
Hello everyone!
I'm currently a Senior Security Engineer at a SaaS company. I've got 5 YoE. And Amazon just reached out to me for a L5/L6 role. I know this is a bit of a vague question, but does anyone have any advice around what to expect during this interview?
EDIT: For anyone reading this, my interview was pulled today (Nov, 4, 2022) "Amazon has decided to pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce". Just an FYI.
bD3p0ma1cSoftware Engineer
STAR method and understanding complexity of the situation will be important. Try to match your experiences to the leadership principles as well. If you can tie those things together, it should be easy.
zacharyrSecurity Software Engineer
Thanks for the input!
