PM interview skills

I transitioned to Product from UX at my current company some 6 years ago, and was even promoted to Senior. Along the way, I've taken PM interviews mostly for practice as recruiters come calling. Mostly, I've been happy with my current situation, but there have been a couple I would have taken had I gotten the offer. I am getting more serious about moving on, and am starting to feel like there's some sort of gap in my interview skills since I haven't actually gotten to an offer as a PM yet. What are some resources I can use to find out what I'm doing wrong?