Seeking career advice

Hi everyone, Hope you're doing well. I(cse undergraduate, 3rd year now) have knowledge about mern stack technology after applying many companies didn't able to get selected, my question is what kind of projects are expected from a full stack dev now-a-days to get selected as I think it is my projects where I am lagging behind. And one thing I want to increase my skills after seeing these rejection, which path do I need to follow AI/web3 because these are now in trend, I think. Actually, I am searching for an internship (remote). Any suggestions for me.