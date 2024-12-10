Seeking career advice

Avik Bhanja in
Hi everyone, Hope you're doing well. I(cse undergraduate, 3rd year now) have knowledge about mern stack technology after applying many companies didn't able to get selected, my question is what kind of projects are expected from a full stack dev now-a-days to get selected as I think it is my projects where I am lagging behind. And one thing I want to increase my skills after seeing these rejection, which path do I need to follow AI/web3 because these are now in trend, I think. Actually, I am searching for an internship (remote). Any suggestions for me.
uwdppfkk100Technical Program Manager
I can't comment on specific projects, but I know a tip I've seen that has helped me is to look at job descriptions for jobs you're interested in, see what kinds of responsibilities/qualifications they're looking for, and build projects that can showcase some of those skills. Generally, companies want you to have done the work before, so being able to use projects to help showcase your skills that they're looking for should help
avikbhanjaComputer Science
Thank you so much for your suggestion I'll surely look in it.
