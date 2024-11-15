TikTok or HubSpot?

Poll

Update from my post a few weeks ago: went through Bloomberg rounds but did not get offer. I did get HubSpot new grad offer though.





TikTok Pros: Great impact, fast growth, good team (front facing product, diverse), good TC (210k), resume value





TikTok Cons: Bad WLB, toxic environment, portion of TC is paper money, looming ban in US, not ideal location





HubSpot Pros: Great WLB, great culture, remote (can be with GF and family in the city I want to live in), growing company, good internal mobility, promo leveling (senior in 1.5 years, +80k TC), decent TC for remote (175k)





HubSpot Cons: Not as much scaling or impact, resume value might be less, will have to renege TikTok, less exciting product, less recognition, no in-person office experience (will this affect my coworker relationships?)





I am leaning towards HubSpot because of location, which is important to me. But I also fear of missing out on this opportunity with TikTok. If I go HubSpot, is it viable to jump into big tech from there?





Any thoughts appreciated.