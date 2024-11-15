STr222 in  
TikTok or HubSpot?

Update from my post a few weeks ago: went through Bloomberg rounds but did not get offer. I did get HubSpot new grad offer though.


TikTok Pros: Great impact, fast growth, good team (front facing product, diverse), good TC (210k), resume value


TikTok Cons: Bad WLB, toxic environment, portion of TC is paper money, looming ban in US, not ideal location


HubSpot Pros: Great WLB, great culture, remote (can be with GF and family in the city I want to live in), growing company, good internal mobility, promo leveling (senior in 1.5 years, +80k TC), decent TC for remote (175k)


HubSpot Cons: Not as much scaling or impact, resume value might be less, will have to renege TikTok, less exciting product, less recognition, no in-person office experience (will this affect my coworker relationships?)


I am leaning towards HubSpot because of location, which is important to me. But I also fear of missing out on this opportunity with TikTok. If I go HubSpot, is it viable to jump into big tech from there?


Any thoughts appreciated.

ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer  
Congrats on getting the HubSpot new grad offer! Personally, I voted HubSpot because, out of the reasons you listed, I think that HubSpot is the better opportunity when considering the long-term. While being remote would definitely affect your coworker relationships to some degree, if that's not something you particularly care about then the benefit of being fully remote to be with your family and significant other would greatly outweigh it. Plus, if you're able to snag that promotion 1.5 years in, it'd be a great boon to your career as a whole and if you could find a job outside of HubSpot while keeping that same level that'd put you in a great spot. Additionally, the WLB concerns of TikTok are definitely legit, so my personal bias is saying to not go anywhere near that, but that's just me.
1
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer  
I mostly agree with this other than one thing, as a new grad and younger person I don't think you should be prioritizing WLB as much. Everyone wants to have that perfect set up where you can leave work and be done for the day, but while you don't have the responsibilities of children, a mortgage, or whatever else comes with being an older adult, you should definitely take advantage of ethe extra time you can put into work. It'll pay dividends in the long run, because an extra 10 hours into work per work as a 22-year-old are not only easier to come by, but also mean a lot more for your long-term career growth than an extra 10 hours when you're 40.

