Tech is shifting away from junior engineers

Something I've been noticing lately is that a lot of high growth teams in tech have completely done away with hiring new juniors / new grad programs. They are just hiring senior engineers and especialyl now they are able to do more than ever before.


Some of it is due to the market, but I feel that it's also because smaller teams tend to perform better. Having a bunch of new grads to mentor give guidance to was a longer term investment. Now even managers are shifting back towards IC work.


However, the downside of all this is the large deficit of new talent to. It'll make the industry even more supply side constrained on talent. And it's only a matter of time until the industry really feels that because all these new ventures still require talent. This might even mean that engineer pay will go up even more.

halfbloodprinceSoftware Engineer  
Junior employees do not understand the dynamics of Tech industry and handling Gen Z freshers is a mess. I personally had to cancel offers of Gen Z interns just because of their attitude, even if they did their project in time.
MLE3760ML / AI  
I definitely don't think all Gen Z are the same but that has unfortunately also been my experience. Had seen some extremely entitled juniors who whine at any small workplace annoyance (and of course not do anything about it themselves) and just generally not give a shit about work. I'm sorry but if you're "quiet quitting" from day 1 on your first job after college, don't act surprised and vindictive when you're fired.
