Job clarification

On paper I'm a Engineer lll Specialist System Analyst. What do I actually do? I don't know. Here are my list of responsibilities and you tell me what title i should go for:

Update multiple trackers (defects, jira, tickets, projects

Sync up with appropriate team to receive updates

Assist leadership in creating decks

Cross channel collaboration for front line sales team, franchise, and partners such as big brands that sell our services. (internal and external teams).

Educate leadership what are our priorities for defects, jira tickets, and projects in my space.





I'm sure there is more but I'm so lost. I don't know what to apply because I'm having an identity crisis. Business Analyst? Project Manager? Product Manager? System Analyst? Project coordinator? Executive Admin? I want a job that can provide $110,000 been with my company for 7 years. 20+ years of retail stores, restaurant, insurance, and sales associate experience. What would you label yourself and how would you focus on writing your resume?