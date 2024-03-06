AllGood2023 in
Job clarification
On paper I'm a Engineer lll Specialist System Analyst. What do I actually do? I don't know. Here are my list of responsibilities and you tell me what title i should go for:
- Update multiple trackers (defects, jira, tickets, projects
- Sync up with appropriate team to receive updates
- Assist leadership in creating decks
- Cross channel collaboration for front line sales team, franchise, and partners such as big brands that sell our services. (internal and external teams).
- Educate leadership what are our priorities for defects, jira tickets, and projects in my space.
I'm sure there is more but I'm so lost. I don't know what to apply because I'm having an identity crisis. Business Analyst? Project Manager? Product Manager? System Analyst? Project coordinator? Executive Admin? I want a job that can provide $110,000 been with my company for 7 years. 20+ years of retail stores, restaurant, insurance, and sales associate experience. What would you label yourself and how would you focus on writing your resume?
2
1756
Sort by:
wlp4s0Software Engineer
it sounds like you’ve been engaged at a company run by confused boomers who have predictably opted to train you to replicate the functionality of a SLACK CHANNEL. sorry this was done to you and best of luck in the world
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,530