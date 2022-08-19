LadyinRed in
What do you think about virtual office programs like Kumospace, Gather, Pluto, Hopin, Preciate Social, Teamflow...
Personally, I think it is a farcry for mass adoption but it could work for smaller companies with dedicated project teams. I'm not a gamer so the gamey aspect of roaming around and choosing an avatar and all that is bleh.
https://techcrunch.com/2022/08/08/kumospace-raises-new-cash-to-replace-physical-offices-with-virtual-ones/
Kso926ksnSoftware Engineer
I play enough WoW at work.
