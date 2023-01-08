Saiteja Kura in  
Computer Science at Northeastern University 

Summer 2023 Software Internships

Hello,
I am Saiteja Kura currently pursuing MSCS at NEU, Boston. I have worked as a Software Engineer in India for 2 years. I am also a writer on Medium. I am looking for summer/fall 2023 internships/co-ops. I would be glad if provided with any leads and suggestions. 
Attached Resume.

earlydismissalSoftware Engineer  
Check out https://levels.fyi/internships/
