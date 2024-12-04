Next steps as PhD student in AI for industrial research





While I am confident about developing ML solutions, I also lack experience on AWS/Azure, MLops, Spark or other industry requirements I see generally listed in job posting. I haven't done course such as data structures and algorithms, and have not worked in a large teams.





I would like to work on the field of Machine Learning, either as an applied scientist or as a data scientist. But I am not sure in which direction I should focus my energy into as my next steps for job in an industry. My interests are primarily in the field of sustainability, health, but I am open to any opportunities that involves people or has social impact. I am not restricted geographically.





I am open for any suggestions that might help me what could be some positive value additions that can help me.





Thank you.

Hi everyone. I'm a PhD student developing Al solutions to improve sustainability in the field of energy networks. My works encompasses data handling (SQL, neo4j), data preprocessing, feature engineering, time series forecasting - statistical and ML, anomaly predictions, network topology optimization, graph neutral networks, document digitization. I have also worked to a small extent in web app development using flask with an integration to an LLM connected to a graph database, and android app development. I am comfortable with Python and C++.