Stay with promotion or jump ship?
I have been working at a scale up for 5 years as a senior engineer, have been pushing them for promotion since the last 2 years. Finally decided to jump ship to a different company and got an offer (same role, similar pay) from a medium to large scale company.
My company, however, threw a spanner last week and offered me a Staff role (with a paybump) from the next financial year.
Should I stay at my current company with a promotion or work at larger scale company at a similar role?
Potential reasons to jump ship: Potential learnings from working at a larger scale company.
Edit: as some have asked in the comments, it's not a counter offer, pure coincidence. My company doesn't know I'm interviewing.
simonasmerSoftware Engineer
You've achieved what you were aiming for, so I suggest you stay. The human connections you've established so far are invaluable. You don't need to start from scratch to build these connections. Understanding the politics and building trust are also crucial, and now you even have the opportunity to interview with other companies for a staff position.
