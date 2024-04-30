Stay with promotion or jump ship?

Poll

I have been working at a scale up for 5 years as a senior engineer, have been pushing them for promotion since the last 2 years. Finally decided to jump ship to a different company and got an offer (same role, similar pay) from a medium to large scale company.

My company, however, threw a spanner last week and offered me a Staff role (with a paybump) from the next financial year.





Should I stay at my current company with a promotion or work at larger scale company at a similar role?





Potential reasons to jump ship: Potential learnings from working at a larger scale company.





Edit: as some have asked in the comments, it's not a counter offer, pure coincidence. My company doesn't know I'm interviewing.