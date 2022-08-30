Resume question for all of you, also Hi!





For those of us with squiggly career paths and a ton of transferable skills, do you suggest having different versions of our resumes?





I know it’s ideal to write a tailored resume for a particular job description, but when it’s apply through LinkedIn or indeed where you store a standard resume it’s difficult to do so. How does a job seeker navigate that? If you are applying to generally the same types of roles, a solid base that is tweakable is fine. But if applying to different roles, I dont suggest one generalized resume i wonder how hard and time consuming it is to apply to different roles and tailor resumes accordingly 🙈 shouldn't be too hard if you are applying to similar roles, but it takes more time for sure.





I already struggle with a general resume as far as nuance, relevance etc (especially as a disabled nueodivergent person) and often just get stuck in tasking freeze mode as often I can see things cross applying but should I spend a paragraph on it? who knows not me