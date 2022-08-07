kvb in
Seniors PM at Zoom - Salary, Culture, Layoffs?
Hi Folks,
I'm in final stages of Senior PM interview loop. I would really appreciate input from Zoom folks on,
- what is PM culture like?
- any likelihood of layoffs soon?
- salary expectation
- is senior PM appropriate level for someone with 10 years of PM experience?
torrrryyyProduct Manager
Friend of mine works at Zoom and says the work culture is very balanced. But you’ll on occasion have to work around the clock. The execs apparently aren’t as strong as at other top companies, but the product is still miles ahead of competitors
