Devin will take all of our eng jobs. Are we cooked?

"Today we're excited to introduce Devin, the first AI software engineer.





Devin is the new state-of-the-art on the SWE-Bench coding benchmark, has successfully passed practical engineering interviews from leading AI companies, and has even completed real jobs on Upwork.





Devin is an autonomous agent that solves engineering tasks through the use of its own shell, code editor, and web browser.





When evaluated on the SWE-Bench benchmark, which asks an AI to resolve GitHub issues found in real-world open-source projects, Devin correctly resolves 13.86% of the issues unassisted, far exceeding the previous state-of-the-art model performance of 1.96% unassisted and 4.80% assisted."





https://www.cognition-labs.com/