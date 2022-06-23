ATUL SINGH in  
Computer Science at University at Buffalo, State University of New York 

Sde 2 or equivalent instead of sde 1

Hey Community! Good 🌞/🌚

I've 3 yoe in India as a SWE and after masters in US I have a sde1 offer by Amazon, should I apply for sde 2 or equivalent role here in US or  🤔should I gain experience of working in US first as a sde1, whats your 💭 thought 
3
1722
lo1wP4qljoMechanical Engineering  
I would take the job unless you have another offer to compare it with. Maybe you can negotiate comp if you're after more salary
2

