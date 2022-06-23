ATUL SINGH in
Sde 2 or equivalent instead of sde 1
Hey Community! Good 🌞/🌚
I've 3 yoe in India as a SWE and after masters in US I have a sde1 offer by Amazon, should I apply for sde 2 or equivalent role here in US or 🤔should I gain experience of working in US first as a sde1, whats your 💭 thought
lo1wP4qljoMechanical Engineering
I would take the job unless you have another offer to compare it with. Maybe you can negotiate comp if you're after more salary
