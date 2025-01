Sde 2 or equivalent instead of sde 1

Hey Community! Good ๐ŸŒž/๐ŸŒš





I've 3 yoe in India as a SWE and after masters in US I have a sde1 offer by Amazon, should I apply for sde 2 or equivalent role here in US orย ๐Ÿค”should I gain experience of working in US first as a sde1, whats your ๐Ÿ’ญ thoughtย