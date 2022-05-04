19g6ul2r5thje in  
Management Consultant  

Google Customer Engineer (pre-sales) compensation package?

Had a call with a recruiter about pre-sales engineer roles (sounds like Customer Engineer). They said the comp breakdown would be 70% salary + 30% bonus + equity, but no hard numbers or level.

Anybody in this role now or interview for it before?


Edit:

Current Level: Consultant

TC: 140k + 8% Annual Bonus

4 YOE

2
2031
Sort by:
19g6ul2rohgy8Solution Architect  
may be if you reveal your current tc and yoe , people can help with expected range?
19g6ul2r5thjeManagement Consultant  
Added

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,355