Google Customer Engineer (pre-sales) compensation package?
Had a call with a recruiter about pre-sales engineer roles (sounds like Customer Engineer). They said the comp breakdown would be 70% salary + 30% bonus + equity, but no hard numbers or level.
Anybody in this role now or interview for it before?
Edit:
Current Level: Consultant
TC: 140k + 8% Annual Bonus
4 YOE
Solution Architect
may be if you reveal your current tc and yoe , people can help with expected range?
Management Consultant
Added
