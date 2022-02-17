19g6uky2h57o0 in
Becoming Staff Engineer
What was your journey to become a staff engineer and what should I learn/do to get there?
Would definitely recommend the book "Staff Engineer" by Will Larson. Comments may not do justice to the full scope of a staff engineer, but generally in terms of how you want to be thinking: while your engineer skills have to be great, your main impact comes from influencing decisions, keeping the team on the right tracks, and being the one to ensure everyone's on the same page and has the necessary context to get their job done.
