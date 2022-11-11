orangepeel in
Companies hiring junior engineers?
I'm early in my career and about to be on the hunt for a new job. I'm in Atlanta but open to remote work. Does anyone know of any companies that are hiring junior software engineers right now? Or companies that are typically more open to those early in their career. I know there are layoffs and hiring freezes right now so things are more uncertain. I'd love to be at a company where I can grow and push my skills.
centyr
Startups!
