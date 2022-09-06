stickitin in
Levels.FYI privacy
Hopefully we all know Blind is definitely not anonymous.
Does our employer potentially have access to our account info since it's attached to our corp emails?
3
1668
Sort by:
ZaheerFounder at Levels.fyi
Employers do not have access to any account information. We don't even have 'employer' accounts. The corporate email is used for verifying that you belong to that particular company. Note that corporate email is optional. Even if you do not have one you can still access and partake in the community. You simply would not have access to your company employees group. We feel very strongly about this area. Our mission is centered around empowering professionals. Find out more about us here: https://levels.fyi/about/
5
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,394