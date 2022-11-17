Google recruitment and not ready





I don’t want to do that now because I’m far from prepared. I want to tell the recruiter exactly this, and find a way to continue this conversation in a years time or so when I feel ready, rather than applying again and again and hoping for a reply. What should I do and how do I word it?

I’m starting a new job in February, once I finish grad school in December. I’m international, so I’ve got to be careful with sponsorship requirements. A Google recruiter emailed me with a questionnaire. Once I filled that up they mentioned that my self reported coding times might not be enough at this stage and whether I wanted to continue to schedule an interview right now.